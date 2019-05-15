IPL 2019: Best Youth XI of the Tournament

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.94K // 15 May 2019, 20:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shreyas Iyer (Image courtesy: IPL T20.Com/BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League got over last Sunday with Mumbai Indians emerging as champions for a record fourth time. This IPL has witnessed fabulous performances from youth and veterans alike.

A team like CSK with an average age of 35 could reach the final was a testimony to that. On the other side of the spectrum, the Delhi Capitals team comprising mainly of youngsters could secure 18 points to make it to the playoffs.

At the end of every IPL season, it is customary to come out with the best playing XI of the tournament. In this selection by different writers, there will hardly be any difference in the composition of the team. If at all, any difference of opinion is there, it is mainly restricted between 2 or 3 players who have all done equally well.

Hence, in this article, an attempt is made to select the best youth XI of IPL 2019. The primary objective of IPL, after all, is to identify talent at the youth level and to offer opportunities to promote such talent to blossom.

The age criteria fixed for the selection of players under the youth category is 25 or below. Similarly, except one player, all others are young and upcoming players who have played only a fewer international match.

Now let us have a look at the Best Youth XI of IPL 2019.

The Openers

Prithvi Shaw ( DC)

Innings – 16 Runs – 353 Strike Rate – 134

Prithvi Shaw (Image Courtesy : IPL T20.Com/BCCI)

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw, though inconsistent at times, has proved to be a match-winner this year. His first match-winning knock came against KKR at Delhi when he scored 99 off 55 balls while chasing to take the game to the super over. Kagiso Rabada ensured that DC won the super over shoot out.

Shaw’s next best knock came against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur when he laid a foundation for the chase with a score of 42 before Rishabh Pant tore into the RR attack to take Delhi home.

The Delhi opener finished the season on a high with a 56 off 38 balls against SRH in the eliminator. More than the number of runs scored, Shaw impressed one and all with his fearless approach to batting. He doesn’t mind hitting the ball in the air as long as his placement is perfect.

Shubman Gill (KKR)

Innings – 13, Runs – 296, SR – 125

Shubman Gill (Image courtesy : IPL T20.Com/BCCI)

KKR underutilized Shubman Gill’s talent when he was sent down the order in the first 6 matches. But the moment he was given an opportunity to open the batting, Gill came good in the very first match against DC when he scored 65 off 39.

Gill followed that up with scores of 76 off 45 against the MI and 65 off 49 against KXIP. At times, he resembles King Kohli in his stroke making and style of play. Gill is the find of the season for KKR.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on ICC World Cup, schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 4 NEXT