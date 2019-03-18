IPL 2019: 'Catch me if you can' - MS Dhoni had some fun with the fan who invaded the field

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3

What's the story?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are practicing at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai ahead of IPL 2019. For the practice session on Sunday, the franchise invited fans to the stadium to watch the proceedings. Around 12,000 fans turned up to the stadium and the atmosphere was absolutely deafening.

One of the fans intruded the field and ran towards MS Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman decided to have fun and tried to run away. In the process, he also tried to hide behind Lakshmipathy Balaji as he tried to dodge the fan. A video of this whole incident is going viral on social media and it is sure to bring a smile on your face.

The background

Fans often find ways to escape the security and barge into the stadium to meet their idol, MS Dhoni. The cricketer has a massive following across the globe and people wouldn't want to miss out on an opportunity to meet him.

There have been several instances in the past when fans breached the protection to meet Dhoni. In the most recent of incidents, Dhoni tried to run away from a fan during the 2nd ODI against Australia in Ranchi. Pretty much a similar but funnier incident took place in Chennai.

The heart of the matter

In their quest to defend the title, the Super Kings are working hard on various aspects of their game. The team is sweating it out and honing its skills. Even a practice game was played on Sunday. Ambati Rayudu scored 40 runs in this match while Suresh Raina registered a half-century. Dhruv Shorey was also quite impressive with his batting.

What's next?

Chennai Super Kings will be in action on the opening day of the IPL. They will play hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March 2019, which is one of the highly anticipated battles of the season. Both teams will be eyeing a win in their first game, which will set the tone for the rest of the season.

