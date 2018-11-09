×
IPL 2019 likely to be advanced by couple of weeks 

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
335   //    09 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST

The 2019 IPL season may start as early as on March 23
The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to be shifted two weeks earlier and may even begin on March 23. This move could be aimed at accommodating the request of Indian skipper Kohli and head coach Shastri to provide their primary pacers with at least a two-week break ahead of the all-important 2019 ICC World Cup.

With the franchises and limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma opposing Kohli's suggestion to rest the Indian pacers from the IPL, conducting the T20 tournament earlier would create a win-win situation among all parties. Even the foreign players, who are sure to participate in the World Cup tournament, could represent their respective franchises throughout the season. Australia and England have requested their players not to play in the IPL after the start of May.

Similarly, the CoA is found to be unhappy with the India's Test performances in South Africa and England. It is understood that the CoA is also displeased with the complaints made by the team management regarding inadequate facilities. They are also unhappy with the team bonding as many have preferred traveling with their wives rather than their teammates.

The decision regarding the venue of the upcoming IPL tournament have not been confirmed yet. While it's almost sure that the tournament will not be held in India due to the national elections next year, South Africa is being looked as a suitable venue for the T20 tournament. However, the final verdict could be taken before the players' auction in Jaipur on December 18.

Nonetheless, the CoA has also given a sharp reply to Indian head coach Ravi Shastri asserting that it was not his job to declare if the current Indian team is the best travelling side in the world. The former all-rounder's statements have drawn the ire of the board members.

