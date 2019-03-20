IPL 2019: CSK coach Stephen Fleming reveals MS Dhoni's batting position

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 374 // 20 Mar 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni will bat at No. 4 in IPL 2019

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach, Stephen Fleming, on Wednesday announced that skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, would bat at No. 4 in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in contrast to his role for Team India, where he largely bats down the order.

Fleming made this confirmation during a merchandise launch function in Chennai.

In case you didn't know...

After triumphing in IPL 2018, the MS Dhoni-led CSK side will enter the upcoming edition as one of the favourites. The franchise decided against making drastic changes in the auction, retaining a majority of their core and securing just a couple of new faces.

Chennai have been one of the most successful teams in the event, having won the competition three times despite missing out on two consecutive seasons. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has been a part of the team since the very beginning.

The heart of the matter

During a recent media conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni would bat at a slightly higher position - No. 4 - in IPL 2019.

"Dhoni batted pretty much (at) No. 4 last year but we do use him in a little bit of a flexible role, so that won't change,"

"His (Dhoni's) form has been outstanding in the past 10 months. We have a new player as well (Kedar Jadhav) which is great. So, we're really happy with the (batting) order and the thoughts around that," Fleming said at a media conference organised by CSK.

Jadhav's inclusion has made the task easier for the Men in Yellow as he can perform the role of a finisher to perfection, paying the way for MS to bat in the middle order.

What's next?

The defending champions will kickstart their IPL 2019 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23rd.

Advertisement