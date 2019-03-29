IPL News: CSK's David Willey pulls out of the tournament

England all-round David Willey decided to pull out of IPL 2019

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings on Friday received another blow as England seam bowling all-rounder, David Willey pulled out of the ongoing twelfth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to the birth of his second child.

The franchise had already lost one of its overseas seamers due to the injury before the start of the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Having made just two changes to their squad ahead of the IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings started the tournament on an excellent note, winning the first two matches quite easily.

The side dominated against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match, rattling them under the score of 70 runs. While in the second match, the Men in Yellow pipped Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla, earning the top spot on the points table.

The heart of the matter

However, the MS Dhoni-led side on Friday received a big blow as the England bowling all-rounder, Willey decided to skip the tournament and opted to stay at home for the birth of his second child.

The left-arm pacer hadn't traveled India initially and waited for the birth of his child, recently canceling the plan to come over.

CSK earlier also lost South African pacer, Lungi Ngidi as well. The fast bowler was injured during while on national duty for South Africa. So the franchise now is now two short of overseas seamers as they haven't announced any replacement for Ngidi as of now.

What's next?

Chennai Super Kings will now have to look out for the replacement options for both Ngidi and Willey, to make sure they make most of this season as well. The defending champions will next play Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

