IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - 3 Reasons to look forward to the match with India’s World Cup Campaign in mind

CSK will take on RCB in the opening encounter of the IPL 2019

The IPL is without a doubt the world’s premier franchise-based cricket league. As Harsha Bhogle would define it, it is a melting pot of the best cricketing talent across the world. And as we approach the 12th edition of the tournament the buzz, the excitement and the anticipation has hit a fever pitch.

IPL 2019 though is going to be important for more reasons than one. Other than for all that the cricketing carnival brings along, for all its glory, celebration, excitement and joy, IPL 2019 will also be India’s final dress rehearsal before they kick start their World Cup Campaign later in the year.

Without a doubt, India are among the favorites to lift the trophy this year in England. There are however, certain areas that India would like to improve upon as they head into the cricket’s ultimate show-piece event. And while the world sits glued to their TV sets watching the IPL unfold, every Indian team fan will silently be monitoring how certain minor yet key aspects pan out.

Here’s a look at the top 3 reasons to look forward to the match first match of this IPL between CSK and RCB with India’s World Cup campaign in mind.

#1 Virat Kohli’s captaincy

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli the Captain

This just had to be at the top of the list. Virat Kohli's ODI batting form or ability has never been in question. Not the least since he became captain. He has an unbelievable record as a batsman ever since he took up the mantle of captaincy. A Bradman-esque average compounded with a more than healthy strike rate and a peerless ability to perform under pressure has made sure he is already considered as one among all time greats.

What has been concerning though is Virat’s captaincy. Far too often, the world has debated upon Virat’s captaincy. Whether it be the constant chopping and changing that the team experiences, the inability to adapt and play to different situations in the game and to keep a calm head in the face of adversity and pressure there have been too many questions raised about his captaincy in the past. Add to that, the comparisons with India’s most successful captain- MS Dhoni and it is not difficult to imagine why it is such a huge concern for Indians.

As Virat Kohli leads yet another RCB campaign all eyes will be on the talisman to see how he goes about things as a captain. Without the cushion of having MSD to fall back on, it would be interesting to note what Virat the captain is able to achieve this year.

