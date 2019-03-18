IPL 2019: Five players who need to perform better than last season

Ben Stokes wasn't at his best last season

We are in the month of March and its time for the biggest T20 league in the world. The Indian Premier League is back for the 12th season and it promises to only get bigger and more exciting. There is always a buzz around the competition, however, this time we might see some different things in this new season. The World Cup is scheduled to start just days the IPL finishes and many key overseas players will leave early for national duties. Hence, it’s a great opportunity for young Indians to make a name for themselves. The teams with quality domestic players will be in good stead even after the overseas players leave.

Last year we saw some quality T20 cricket in the IPL and one expects the same this year. Having said that, every year there are a few players who are unable to perform to their full potential. This happens due to a variety of reasons like niggles, injuries, and loss of form. Even last season there were many players who were below par in their performance and would like to give a better showing this year. Let’s have a look at five such players.

#5 Washington Sundar (RCB)

Sundar lacked control with the ball in the 2018 season

Washington Sundar was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.2 Crore in the last season's auction after his impressive performance in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiant. In between the two IPL seasons, he even got the chance to play for India and did extremely well. Sundar won the man of the Series award in the Nidahas Trophy for his economical bowling.

He is one of those spinners who will bowl tight lines and does not turn the ball much. These type of spinners are used to bowl in the powerplay and RCB clearly bought for that purpose. He was asked to bowl in the early overs at the Chinnaswamy stadium but unfortunately for Virat Kohli, he failed to deliver. In the seven matches which he played, he picked up only four wickets that too at an economy rate of 9.60. He did score some cameos with the bat but his bowling hurt the team It was a disappointing season for the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu and he will look to play in the upcoming season.

