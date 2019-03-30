IPL 2019: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings can defend the title

Chennai Super Kings were the Champions in the last edition of IPL (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The curtains on the most popular cricketing extravaganza have already been lifted and the wheels are already in motion, as eight teams lock horns to lay their hands on the elusive trophy of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. This season, like all others, promises to be an even more glorious spectacle as compared to the previous ones, considering the quality of cricket on display with many more youngsters coming into the picture.

Among all the buzz about the tournament, one of the major talking points about it so far has been the question that whether Chennai Super Kings will be able to defend the title and retain the trophy. Last season, the Men in Yellow went on to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets, with the mercurial Shane Watson destroying the rampant Sunrisers' bowling by scoring an unbeaten 115 runs.

Chennai Super Kings share the title of having won the IPL most number of times with their eternal rivals Mumbai Indians, both having won it thrice. Stats don't deny the fact that they are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League as they have qualified for the finals in seven editions.

Chennai made a strong start to this year's IPL by crushing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener with their bowlers making a statement. In addition to that, they also capitalized on their good start by defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second match.

It is not going to be easy for the team this season as well, but they do have the potential to churn out wins out of nothing, backed by their immense fan base both in India and overseas. But there are very strong reasons why they will defend the title this season as they did back in 2011. Let us have a look at some of them.

