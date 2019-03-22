IPL 2019: Five reasons why CSK are favorites to win this season

Ayuj Aryan

Less than a day remains for before IPL 2019 gets underway. IPL 2018 was a combination of thrill and climax, and IPL 2019 promises to take those emotions even above. The first match of the tournament will be played between the home team and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK, who returned in IPL 2018 after serving a 2-year ban, was largely criticized for having a team with a lot of players over the age of 30. However, their title victory was a statement to all those critics. They showed that it is the teamwork and not the age, that is required to win any tournament.

CSK again showed faith in their players. They retained as many as 23 players out of 25. Therefore, they had only a little work to do at the auctions. They added the services of Mohit Sharma and young Ruturaj Gaikwad in their squad. CSK have reached the finals of 7 of the 9 seasons they have played. They have qualified for the playoffs every season.

This year as well, CSK will start as favorites to lift the title. Let us take a look at the reasons for the same.

#1 Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy

MS Dhoni's captaincy needs no explaination. He has been the most successful captains of all time. He has led India to ICC World T20 win in 2007, ICC World Cup glory in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

Coming to this tournament, the 'Captain Cool' has guided CSK to 7 finals, although they have won only 3 of them. While the other teams have struggled to reach the playoffs, the Yellow Army has done it every season. Dhoni has always shown immense faith on his players. He has always taken the best out of them, without discouraging them.

Like every season, CSK will bank on his expertise this time as well. His captaincy will again play an important role in deciding the fate of the team.

