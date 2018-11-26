IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Chennai Super Kings and their salary

Chennai Super Kings have retained the core of the title-winning side

The past few weeks have been filled with headlines about the players who have been released from their squads ahead of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League. There were a few surprise names which have been dropped and some big-name players who have not been retained by their franchises.

This does mean that we can expect the squads of each franchise to have a very different look once the 2019 IPL season does come around, with many big-name players up for grabs. With all the focus being placed on the players who have been released, little attention has been placed on the players who have been retained and how the squad of each franchise currently looks ahead of the IPL auction.

Let us take a look at the players who the Chennai Super Kings have decided to keep as part of their squad for next year's season as they seek to defend their title. While some players have been dropped, many veterans of the squad remain and will continue to form part of the winning recipe which the Chennai Super Kings seem to have found.

Below is the full list of players which have been retained by the Chennai Super Kings as well as their salary:

MS Dhoni - ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million)

Suresh Raina - ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million)

Kedar Jadhav - ₹7.8 crore (US$1.1 million)

Ravindra Jadeja - ₹7 crore (US$974,022.00)

Dwayne Bravo - ₹6.4 crore (US$890,534.40)

Karn Sharma - ₹5 crore (US$695,730.00)

Shane Watson - ₹4 crore (US$556,584.00)

Shardul Thakur - ₹2.6 crore (US$361,779.60)

Ambati Rayudu - ₹2.2 crore (US$306,121.20)

David Willey - ₹2 crore (US$278,292.00)

Harbhajan Singh - ₹2 crore (US$278,292.00)

Murali Vijay - ₹2 crore (US$278,292.00)

Faf du Plessis - ₹1.6 crore (US$222,633.60)

Imran Tahir - ₹1 crore (US$139,146.00)

Sam Billings - ₹1 crore (US$139,146.00)

Deepak Chahar - ₹80 lakh (US$111,316.80)

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakh (US$69,573.00)

Mitchell Santner - ₹50 lakh (US$69,573.00)

KM Asif - ₹40 lakh (US$55,658.40)

Chaitanya Bishnoi - ₹20 lakh (US$27,829.20)

Dhruv Shorey - ₹20 lakh (US$27,829.20)

Monu Singh - ₹20 lakh (US$27,829.20)

Narayan Jagadeesan - ₹20 lakh (US$27,829.20)