IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow becomes 3rd English batsman to score century in IPL

What's the story?

Jonny Bairstow became the 3rd English batsman to score a century in IPL during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow scored his maiden IPL century. He has been in sensational form with 198 runs from 3 matches and proven to a great addition to the franchise. Bairstow and Warner have added 3-century partnerships so far and hope to continue his brilliant form in upcoming matches.

The hard-hitting opener from England was severe on RCB spinners including Yuzvendra Chahal and the debutant Ray Barman. He scored 114 off 56 balls. Bairstow now holds the record of the highest individual score by an English batsman in IPL. The duo, which includes David Warner, scored a century each and helped SRH post a massive total of 231 for 2.

The background

The heart of the matter

Jonny Bairstow became the 3rd English player to score a century in IPL after Kevin Pietersen and Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali are taking part in this year's IPL.

Kevin Pietersen became the 1st batsman to score a century in IPL. Playing for Delhi Daredevils, Pietersen scored a brilliant 103 not out off 64 balls with 6 fours and 9 sixes against Deccan Chargers at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on 19th April 2012. His innings helped Delhi Daredevils register a 5 wicket win. For his match-winning knock, Pietersen was named the man of the match.

Ben Stokes was the 2nd English batsman to score a century in IPL. He scored 103* off 63 balls for Rising Pune Supergiants against Gujarat Lions on 1st May 2017. For his match-winning knock, Ben Stokes was named the man of the match.

What's next?

Bairstow's next match for SRH is on the 4th of April and he will look to continue his great form there.

