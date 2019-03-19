IPL 2019: Who among Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit will emerge as the most successful captain this year?

Vinayak Bhat

The countdown has begun for IPL 2019, and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their home ground on 23rd March.

While CSK have won the IPL thrice, RCB will be hoping to win their maiden title this season. Both teams will be looking up to their captains to start the tournament on a positive note.

Captains are constantly under pressure in IPL, as things change quite fast. One wrong decision can change the course of the game. There have been many great players who disappointed as captains and some unexpected captains who inspired their teams towards excellence.

This year’s IPL will see three greats of India’s current generation leading their teams, and fans can expect absolute thrillers when they face each other. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they stand against each other as captains.

Here's a look at the prospects of each of these greats:

1. MS Dhoni

Captain Cool MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. He made a comeback as a captain last season for CSK and showed why he is still one of the best.

MSD is ice cool in tense situations, and can put immense pressure on the opposition in death overs.

Coming to the stats, Dhoni is the only player to captain an IPL team in 150+ matches. He has led the Super Kings to three IPL victories till now and also captained Rising Pune Supergiant in their 2016 season.

Dhoni has managed to win 94 out of 159 matches he has captained at an excellent winning percentage of 59.5.

He is rock solid as a captain and makes the best use of the resources at his disposal. It’s a treat to watch MSD captaining the men in yellow, and the fans would hope he takes CSK to their 10th playoff in this edition of the IPL.

