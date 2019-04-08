×
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
218   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:59 IST

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in Kane Williamson's absence (picture courtesty: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in Kane Williamson's absence (picture courtesty: BCCI/iplt20.com)

We are heading into the third week of IPL 2019, which will start with a KXIP vs SRH encounter at Mohali. The hosts will be disappointed after their defeat to CSK in their last match, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to make amends for scoring their lowest innings total (96) in history, in their last match against MI.

Both the teams would look to bounce back from their humiliating losses and get back to winning ways.

Kings XI Punjab still look like a weak side on paper, but their ability to surprise their opponents makes them unique. With three wins and a couple of defeats in their five outings, they have started their campaign decently well.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. will try to make the most of their home conditions against the Orange Army. They lack an experienced finisher in their lineup apart from David Miller, so they would hope that the top order does a bulk of the scoring.

Meanwhile, after a high-flying campaign in the first four matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad came crashing back to earth in their last outing at home. They lost to Mumbai Indians by 40 runs despite chasing a small target of 136.

With their batting weaknesses being exposed, the visitors will want to make some changes in their starting lineup. Kane Williamson could come back to lead the Orange Army in the upcoming match. SRH still have some amazing match-winners in their ranks though, and remain in contention for the title this year.

Match details

Date: Monday, 8 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Ground stats (IPL)

Total matches: 51

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won batting second: 28

Avg 1st Innings score: 165

Avg 2nd Innings score: 154

Head-to-head

Total matches: 12

Won by SRH: 9

Won by KXIP: 3

Head-to-head in Mohali

Total matches: 5

Won by KXIP: 1

Won by SRH: 4 

Team news

Kings XI Punjab

The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Wriddhiman Saha might walk into the side to replace Yusuf Pathan or Deepak Hooda.

- Kane Williamson will lead the side if he is fit enough to play.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Key players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- David Warner

- Jonny Bairstow

- Rashid Khan

Kings XI Punjab

- Lokesh Rahul

- Chris Gayle

- Ravichandran Ashwin

Probable playing XI

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

