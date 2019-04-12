IPL 2019: Manoj Tiwary attends trials for Delhi Capitals

Manoj Tiwary and a couple of other cricketers attended the trials for the Delhi Capitals squad.

What's the story?

Manoj Tiwary, along with a few other domestic cricketers, attended the trials for the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens ahead of the team's match against KKR. Delhi Capitals are scouting players in search of replacements for the injured players in their squad.

The background

Delhi Capitals have been in decent form this season, having won a couple of close matches so far. However, the team is facing a few injury issues as the likes of Harshal Patel and Manjot Kalra are reportedly set to miss the rest of the tournament.

The details

Speaking about the injury concerns in the squad, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said in the pre-match conference, "Harshal Patel has been ruled out of the tournament. He suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab".

"It took us a few days to get to the bottom of the problem. Manjot Kalra has a niggle in his right arm, he has to pass a full fitness test. That's the reason we've got so many guys here on trial,"

Along with Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, Punjab speedster Manpreet Singh Gony, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande and Karnataka spinner J Suchith have also attended the trials for the Delhi squad. The process happened under the supervision of coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly.

Manoj Tiwary is set to travel with the team for DC's next game against Manoj Tiwary and speaking about the opportunity, told PTI, "Yes, I attended the trials. I felt that it went off well. I had a chat with DC advisor Sourav Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting. I have not been officially told anything. Hoping for the best,".

What's next?

Delhi has won three matches so far in the 6 games that they have played and the record is better compared to the previous seasons. However, the Indian batsmen in the team have been inconsistent and they would want to correct before the important stages of the tournament.

