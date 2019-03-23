IPL 2019, Match 1, CSK vs RCB: Best of Twitter Reactions

Harbhajan's spell of 4-0-20-3 laid the foundation to RCB's collapse (Source: BCCI)

The biggest carnival of Indian cricket is back for its 12th edition. The stage was perfectly set as Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were pitted against each other in the IPL season opener. The expectations from the opening match were high but the match ended up to be Bangalore's annihilation at the hands of Chennai.

MS Dhoni sprung a surprise after winning the toss as CSK chose to feature just three overseas players - Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, and Imran Tahir. RCB, on the other hand, went onto to bolster their batting with 4 foreign players - AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, and Colin de Grandhomme.

Chennai's opening bowlers - Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh - were consistent with their lines and lengths. In his spell of four overs, Harbhajan gave away just 20 runs and took the 3 important wickets of Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, and AB de Villiers.

Singh also benefitted from the pressure applied at the other end by Chahar. The surmounting pressure also induced the run-out of IPL debutant Shimron Hetmyer. As a result, RCB were struggling at 39 for 4 at the end of 8 overs.

With the pitch providing assistance to spinners, MS Dhoni opted to use Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja in tandem after the one over by Suresh Raina. Tahir and Jadeja further spun the game away from the Bangalore team by picking up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

While the rest of the batsmen got out at the other end, a helpless Parthiv Patel did his best by scoring 29 runs. Dwayne Bravo who was introduced for the first time in the 18th over picked up Parthiv's wicket and ended RCB's struggle. In the end, RCB were bowled out for 70 runs, their joint second lowest score in IPL history.

On a spin-friendly pitch, Royal Challengers Bangalore had only two spin bowling options and that made things easy for Chennai. The home team handled RCB's spinners cautiously and gave them just a wicket each. As a result, Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali ended up with the figures of 4-1-6-1 and 4-0-19-1 respectively.

Of the three seamers used by Bangalore, only Mohammad Siraj achieved some success. The pacer picked up the wicket of Rayudu in the fifteenth over but the damage was done till then.

In the end, Chennai Super Kings won the match by 7 wickets and with 14 balls to spare. While the defending champions had a field day at the Chepauk, the Kohli-led Bangalore must put this loss behind their backs and regroup before their next match against Mumbai Indians.

Twitter reacted as RCB got thrashed by CSK in the opening match:

Scenes from RCB dugout after the team total crossed 50.... #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/oFBzYRUiPG — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 23, 2019

When someone say Ee Sala cup namade#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/aU3UVzO6D1 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 23, 2019

Harbhajan, Jadeja, Tahir, Raina, Jadhav, Karn, Santner and Bishnoi.



Who called them Chennai Super Kings and not Turney Sena? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2019

CSK reaching the brand valuation of Rajnikant in Tamil Nadu. #CSKvRCB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 23, 2019

Hey sexy, are you RCB ? Because it seems you are already out of my league. — Aashutosh Rajput 😈 (@Rajput_Ashu13) March 23, 2019

“Started from the bottom, and still here we are.”



- RCB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2019

Harbhajan Singh finishes his four over quota and RCB. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 23, 2019

RCB is so talented team who made Harbhajan Singh (who hasn't played a single match in last one year ) becomes supreme candidate for third spinner for the world cup squad.#CSKvRCB — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 23, 2019

38 year old Harbhajan who doesn't even play enough cricket currently ended with 4-0-20-3 against a batting line up of Virat, ABD and Hetmyer. MADNESS. — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) March 23, 2019

#CSKvRCB

Sigh! Dube did not have much of a debu. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 23, 2019

cute, how RCB fans blame everyone but not the captain kohli. #CSKvRCB — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@KattarRohitFan) March 23, 2019

RCB fans removing RCB helmet from their dp like Babu Rao of Hera Pheri pic.twitter.com/ob1AI01T1w — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) March 23, 2019

Those who call MSD a fixer are the same people, rather exactly same people who blame EVMs after losing elections — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) March 23, 2019

MS Dhoni Trolls Sir Jadeja. Goes for the review just to console him and then told him no it's Not OUT even before umpire gave the review decision. 😂🤣😂#IPL2019 #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/AWljS2HWkE — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 23, 2019

IPL is Indian Panauti League for Virat Kohli. #RCB — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 23, 2019

That awkward moment when DJ comes in after the party is almost over. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 23, 2019

Only time when RCB plays well is during the IPL promotional ads. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 23, 2019

Nobody:



RCB: They can't call us chokers if we start losing right from the start. — Ro✨ (@The_Virat_Guy) March 23, 2019

Old CSK team!



Doing Old CSK things! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 23, 2019

Come on RCBIans..it's time already.. let's begin with these tweets.



"Virat deserves a better team"



"Champions don't need trophies to prove themselves" #CSKvRCB — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) March 23, 2019

+29 9960242410. That's not a phone no. That's RCB players' individual scores. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 23, 2019

