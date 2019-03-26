IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni goes past Raina, AB de Villiers

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten in CSK's chase (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

A relatively low-scoring game at the Feroz Shah Kotla managed to stretch itself to the last over, ending with the Chennai Super Kings' climb up to the top of the IPL 2019 table. The wicket was sluggish, and the Delhi batting imploded after a solid start, ending at 147, despite cruising at 120 around the 15-over mark.

MS Dhoni, aided by contributions from Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav, then steered a slow chase, ending unbeaten on 32, with Dwayne Bravo hitting the finishing runs.

Here are some of the numbers from the game:

2 - MS Dhoni's tally of sixes became the second best in IPL history. He hit his 187th six off Amit Mishra. Chris Gayle leads the tally with 296 maximums.

3 - Suresh Raina has the joint third-most sixes in the history of IPL. He's tied at 186 with AB de Villiers.

3 - It was just the second time that both sides were playing three foreigners in their line-up. While Delhi played Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Colin Ingram, the Chennai Super Kings had Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

The last time it happened was at Delhi as well, between the Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

5 - Carrying on from the 2018 season, this was Chennai's fifth consecutive win in IPL.

20 - The Chennai Super Kings completed yet another chase in the 20th over. Batting second in the IPL, they have now won 25 of the 44 matches in the final over of the match.

50 - Amit Mishra continued to prove that age is just a number, completing 50 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

500 - MS Dhoni completed 500 runs against the Delhi franchise in the history of IPL.

