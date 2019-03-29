IPL 2019: Match Predictions for Week 2

The 12th edition of IPL is entering week 2. We have witnessed some great games in week 1 as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders made a perfect start to the season with two wins in two games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost both their games in week 1 and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Teams like Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far with one win from two outings.

Week 2 has a lot of exciting fixtures and the one that stands out is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders is another one of those games that cannot be missed.

As the action continues into week 2, let's try to predict the outcomes of the upcoming fixtures.

Match 9, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

After a controversial win over RCB, Mumbai Indians are off the mark in IPL 2019. Yuvraj Singh's form in a huge plus for Mumbai and the return of Malinga boosts their bowling strength. Expect Mumbai to get one over an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab side.

Match 10, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After two home games, Kolkata makes a trip to the capital to face Delhi. Delhi Capitals demolished Mumbai but failed to beat the Chennai Super Kings. It is going to be a close affair but KKR's T20 specialists make them a favorite to win the game.

Match 11, Sunriders Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

After two disappointing losses, RCB will be determined more than ever to open their account in the tournament. It is not going to be an easy game as they take on the 2018 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner's arrival, bowling depth, and home conditions make SRH a clear favorite in this fixture.

Match 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Spin heavy Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk are a force to reckon with and Rajasthan Royals have a tough trip on their hands. It was a low scoring game at the Chepauk last time around and expect the spinners to dominate once again. Expect CSK to make it three in three.

Match 13, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

This is a tough fixture to predict. Both teams have match winners who can single-handedly win games on their day. Both teams have one win in two games this season and this is going to be an important game for both sides. Expect Delhi Capitals to prevail.

Match 14, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB depends a lot on Kohli and AB de Villiers to win almost every game with the bat and nothing changes here. Playing at home tilts the tie in Rajasthan's favor and Royals have quite a few match-winners in their squad to beat RCB.

Match 15, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Blockbuster game of Week 2. Mumbai Indians are a strong force at the Wankhede stadium and Chennai Super Kings have a tough job on their hands. It is always a tight game when these two sides meet and expect more of the same. Mumbai Indians to prevail.

Match 16, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi's batting power against Sunrisers' bowling depth. This fixture promises a great contest between the bat and the ball. Unless one of Delhi's batsman plays a brilliant innings, this is going to be a game for Hyderabad to bag the points.

Match 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Action returns to Bengaluru as Kohli's RCB take on Dinesh Karthik's KKR. Expect a high scoring affair at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and if KKR bats first, another 200+ score is on the cards. In-form Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites to win the game and worsen RCB's season.

