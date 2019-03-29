×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match Predictions for Week 2

Sujith M
ANALYST
Preview
54   //    29 Mar 2019, 11:00 IST

Rohit Sharma, Image Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI
Rohit Sharma, Image Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI

The 12th edition of IPL is entering week 2. We have witnessed some great games in week 1 as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders made a perfect start to the season with two wins in two games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost both their games in week 1 and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Teams like Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far with one win from two outings.

Week 2 has a lot of exciting fixtures and the one that stands out is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders is another one of those games that cannot be missed.

As the action continues into week 2, let's try to predict the outcomes of the upcoming fixtures.

Match 9, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

After a controversial win over RCB, Mumbai Indians are off the mark in IPL 2019. Yuvraj Singh's form in a huge plus for Mumbai and the return of Malinga boosts their bowling strength. Expect Mumbai to get one over an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab side.

Match 10, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After two home games, Kolkata makes a trip to the capital to face Delhi. Delhi Capitals demolished Mumbai but failed to beat the Chennai Super Kings. It is going to be a close affair but KKR's T20 specialists make them a favorite to win the game.

Match 11, Sunriders Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

After two disappointing losses, RCB will be determined more than ever to open their account in the tournament. It is not going to be an easy game as they take on the 2018 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner's arrival, bowling depth, and home conditions make SRH a clear favorite in this fixture.

Match 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Spin heavy Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk are a force to reckon with and Rajasthan Royals have a tough trip on their hands. It was a low scoring game at the Chepauk last time around and expect the spinners to dominate once again. Expect CSK to make it three in three.

Match 13, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

This is a tough fixture to predict. Both teams have match winners who can single-handedly win games on their day. Both teams have one win in two games this season and this is going to be an important game for both sides. Expect Delhi Capitals to prevail.

Advertisement

Match 14, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB depends a lot on Kohli and AB de Villiers to win almost every game with the bat and nothing changes here. Playing at home tilts the tie in Rajasthan's favor and Royals have quite a few match-winners in their squad to beat RCB.

Match 15, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Blockbuster game of Week 2. Mumbai Indians are a strong force at the Wankhede stadium and Chennai Super Kings have a tough job on their hands. It is always a tight game when these two sides meet and expect more of the same. Mumbai Indians to prevail.

Match 16, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi's batting power against Sunrisers' bowling depth. This fixture promises a great contest between the bat and the ball. Unless one of Delhi's batsman plays a brilliant innings, this is going to be a game for Hyderabad to bag the points.

Match 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Action returns to Bengaluru as Kohli's RCB take on Dinesh Karthik's KKR. Expect a high scoring affair at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and if KKR bats first, another 200+ score is on the cards. In-form Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites to win the game and worsen RCB's season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Sujith M
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
IPL 2019: Match 1 | CSK vs RCB | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 players who have surprisingly never won the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 new players who could change the tides for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Two most heartbreaking losses for RCB at CSK's home
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 leading run-scorers against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 Positives and 1 Negative of CSK vs RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 1: CSK vs RCB - 4 Men who won the game for CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three records that can be broken
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Probable First Match Playing XIs of all eight teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us