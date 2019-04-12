IPL 2019: MS Dhoni becomes the first captain to register 100 wins

MS Dhoni becomes the first captain to register 100 wins in IPL.

What's the story?

MS Dhoni became the first captain to register 100 wins in IPL after a thrilling last-ball win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

An all-round bowling performance by the CSK bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to a modest total of 151 for 7.

Chasing the target of 152 runs to win, CSK were reduced to 24 for 4. MS Dhoni played a captain's knock scoring 58 runs, while Rayudu made 57 runs. With 18 runs required in the final over, Mitchell Santner hit a six off the last ball to register a memorable four-wicket win for CSK.

In case you didn't know...

MS Dhoni has led CSK in 152 games with 95 wins as a captain. In the 2016 edition, Dhoni captained Rising Pune Supergiant and won only five matches. Overall, he has led in 166 matches in IPL.

Dhoni has won IPL titles 3 times in 2010, 2011 and 2018. He has been exceptional as a captain helping CSK reach the playoffs stage in every edition of IPL. In the last 12 editions of IPL, the only time MS Dhoni did not captain a team was in 2017 when RPS appointed Steve Smith as their skipper.

He has played 182 matches in IPL with 4230 runs with 22 half-centuries at an average of 41.47. As a wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni has 121 dismissals including 87 catches and 35 stumpings.

The heart of the matter

Chennai Super Kings were banned from IPL for 2 years in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, CSK named MS Dhoni as the captain and led them to their 3rd IPL title. The win also equaled Rohit Sharma’s record of 3 IPL title wins.

Dhoni has been in great form in IPL 2019 with the willow. He has scored 214 runs from 7 matches with 2 half-centuries. Against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni and Rayudu added 95 runs for the 4th wicket which led to the recovery from a hopeless position of 24 for 4.

He played a captain's knock scoring 58 off 43 balls and was dismissed in the last over. CSK are sitting pretty on the top of points table with 12 points from 7 games.

What's next?

MS Dhoni will be looking to continue his good form in the upcoming matches for CSK. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on 14th April.

