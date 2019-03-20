×
IPL 2019: Stephen Fleming talks about CSK's team balance ahead of season opener

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
115   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:21 IST

CSK coach Stephen Fleming
CSK coach Stephen Fleming

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has given an insight into the team's balance and key players ahead of their season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to the former New Zealand international, Kedar Jadhav and Mitchell Santner, although purchased before last season, are like new signings.

In case you didn't know...

Defending champions Chennai have been known for their consistency, adapability and team structure. Over the years, regardless of whether they've possessed the better playing XI on paper or not, the Men In Yellow have found a way to win owing to the specific roles owned by each player, the team's Indian core and the stewardship of MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.

The heart of the matter

In the pre-season press conference, Fleming opened up on a lot of matters, including the match-winners in the side.

He explained how the team held its nerve in the crunch moments last season, also paying credit to the game-changers.

“Last year, we just won big moments. We’re just big on team culture and empowering the players to make decisions and win big moments. And last year was a snapshot of that.
"Even though the ‘young’ man (34-year-old Kedar Jadhav) was only with us for one game, he played a huge part in winning that game with Bravo. And Faf du Plessis and Watson at the end. And the usual suspects like Dhoni and Raina,” Fleming remarked.

Mitchell Santner missed the entirety of last season when CSK lifted the trophy, but Fleming believes his compatriot can make the difference this term, due to his sensational record in the subcontinent. He continued:

“Yeah, Mitch has a got a great record in the subcontinent, which is why it is good to have him. We obviously missed him last year – so again it’s like a new signing."

The 45-year-old also spoke about the bowlers' roles, adding:

“Chennai still has a role for the pace bowlers. We are conscious of a good balance. Imran Tahir is in good form, Karn Sharma and Harbhajan with his experience – we’ve got most of the bases covered and it’s just about getting the guys to perform and sitting on our game plan, especially at home but when we play away as well.”

What's next?

CSK will get the IPL underway, as they lock horns with RCB at home on March 23. It will be extremely interesting to see if Santner gets his opportunity early on.

