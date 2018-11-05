IPL 2019: One expensive player each team could release

Though we are still a long way away from the kick-off of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League, franchises are busy in the trading window. They have until mid-November to trade or release players for the 2019 season and get ready for the auction which is expected to happen mid-December.

We have already witnessed a couple of trades so far in the current transfer window. Mumbai Indians bought Quinton de Kock in IPL 2019’s first trade. RCB’s Mandeep Singh and Kings XI’s Marcus Stoinis exchanged camps in a swap deal. Also, players like Akila Dananjaya and Mustafizur Rahman were released by Mumbai Indians.

With less than a couple of months remaining before the auction, expect a lot of action from the franchises in the coming weeks. Teams like Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have no option but to reinforce their squad after a disappointing 2018 campaign. With not a lot of money left to play, franchises have to release their underperforming big money signings to free up funds for the 2019 IPL auction.

On that note, let’s take a look at the one expensive player each team could release.

#8 Delhi Daredevils: Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell failed to justify his price tag last season

The Australian international has not missed a single IPL season ever since his debut in 2012. He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and then moved to the Mumbai Indians in 2013 for 1 million USD. Mumbai did not retain him and he was he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 6 crores in 2014. He stayed with the Punjab franchise for three years and then moved back to Delhi Daredevils in 2018.

Though he is definitely one of the brutal hitters in world cricket, he struggled a lot on Indian pitches, especially against the leg-spin. Teams keep paying a lot of money for a player who averages only 22.90 in 69 IPL matches. The 30-year-old has not made a single 50+ score in his last two Premier League seasons and averaged only 14 in 2018. With Rs 9 crores, Delhi can certainly sign some quality cricketers in the 2019 auction.

