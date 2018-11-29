IPL players average per-game salary revealed in comparison to Premier League, NFL, and more

Rajdeep Puri
29 Nov 2018, 15:00 IST

How much do the players earn in an IPL season per game?

The IPL 2019 auction is upon us, as the teams are busy plotting their buys for the upcoming season. Just a few weeks ago, the teams had released a list of players to be released and retained. After doing so, the amount left with each franchise was also updated. It will be interesting to see who the most expensive players will be this season.

The IPL has is one of the most lucrative leagues in the world. Since its inception back in 2008, it has grown leaps and bounds and is one of the most popular leagues in the world as well.

Just last year, the TV rights for the IPL were sold to Star Sports for a whopping 2.55 billion US dollars, thus proving how popular the IPL is in India, and all over the world as well.

The players' salaries have been increasing every year and the amount spent at the auction too has been increasing every year.

The Global Sports Salaries Survey done by Sporting Intelligence in 2018 provided us with the average first-team pay, team by team, for the world's most popular leagues.

According to the survey done, the average wages for players in the IPL increased by around 29% from 2017 to 2018. In fact, according to the survey, the pro-rated average annual salary rise from $3.9m in 2017 to more than $5m this year.

The survey also gave an insight on the average first-team pay per player per game for the IPL in comparison to the other leagues around the world such as the Premier League, NBA, Bundesliga, and so on.

Image credits: Sporting Intelligence

The IPL was right on top of the list, thus meaning that the players are paid the most per game in comparison to the other leagues. The average salary per player per game is $361,350. The NFL is at second place at $182,047.

However, given that there are just 14 games in an IPL season in comparison to, say, 38 games of the Premier League season, yearly salary for a Premier League or NFL star is, obviously, a lot higher.

With the way the figures are increasing every year, it will be interesting to see the average pay for the next few years as well.

For now, the IPL 2019 will begin at the end of March this time due to the ICC World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on May 30 in England.