IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
70   //    06 Apr 2019, 11:13 IST

Delhi Capitals team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 18th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 7 at 4 PM IST, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

So far in this season, DC have won two matches and lost three. On the other hand, RCB have lost all the five matches they played, and are placed dead last in the IPL points table.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats and the probable playing XI for the match.

Head-to-head stats

The RCB vs DC rivalry has seen 22 matches being played in the IPL so far. RCB have won 15 of them while DC have managed to win six, and one match ended in no result. Neither team has ever managed to win the IPL title.

Last season, when these two teams met each other, RCB won both the matches. In 2018, RCB finished at 6th position on the table while DC finished in the last position.

Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

Despite the failure against KKR on Friday, RCB are likely to stick with the same combination. This means that Tim Southee will get one more chance despite his poor outing against KKR.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra could come back in the place of Ishant Sharma. The rest of the lineup is expected to be unchanged, as most of the players have been doing reasonably well.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

