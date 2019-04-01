×
IPL 2019: One change RCB should really make for their next match

Kanav Agarwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
67   //    01 Apr 2019, 13:13 IST

RCB suffered a humiliating loss against SRH in Hyderabad
RCB suffered a humiliating loss against SRH in Hyderabad

RCB did not manage to open their account in the points table even after their third match and to make matters worse RCB were left humiliated by SRH after losing by a humongous margin.

They lost by 120 runs and did not even manage to bat out 20 overs. Virat Kohli looked dejected and for all the right reasons. They had lost the first match due to poor pitch, the second one due to bad umpiring and this match due to a non-functional unit.

With play-offs slipping out of their hands, RCB will have to win most of their remaining fixtures. The team and their captain have to realise in time that they have never got their team selection right. There really was no point playing a 16-year-old spinner when they had the services Washington Sundar in the squad. Kohli's tactics were questionable and the team management must look into the plethora of issues that are hurting RCB in the field.

There are quite a few players who just haven't performed for RCB this season and Colin De Grandhomme is one of them. Though he got 37 runs in the third match, it was just to save his team from embarrassment and he did not even manage to get the match close. His bowling has gotten worse as he leaked 16 runs of his only over that he bowled.

He could have covered up for his batting by his bowling but he hasn't done that either. He didn't bowl in the first match and in the other one that he is bowled, he leaked off 27 runs from his three overs. His performance in the third match went from bad to worse as went for 16 off his over which didn't prompt the captain to give him more overs.

Needless to say, he was the most expensive bowler of the evening and even the 16-year-old debutant had a better economy rate than him. He has added no value to the team and does not make a case for his spot after his performances.

Someone who can take De Grandhomme's spot is Washington Sundar. Washington Sundar is a good player and will be a good option in place of Colin De Grandhomme. He bowls with the new ball and holds a tight line and can be used efficiently in the power play to maintain the economy rate as well as pick some wickets.

Moreover, he also has the big shots and can be considered as an opening option for RCB so that Virat Kohli and Shimron Hetmyer can bat in their original positions. It is a must that RCB let go of Colin De Grandhomme at least for their encounter against Rajasthan Royals and give Sundar a go.

Fetching more content...
