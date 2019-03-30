×
IPL 2019: The best captain of Week 1

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
102   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:50 IST

MS Dhoni is clearly the best captain of Week 1. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
MS Dhoni is clearly the best captain of Week 1. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Week 1 of the Indian Premier League 2019 is done and dusted and with more action to come, there is a lot to review and bode over from the action in the first phase of the tournament.

CSK have embarked on their title defense in style and they have won both their games till now and have bowled really well and batted cleverly. KKR meanwhile have ruthlessly batted their oppositions out of the game and edged SRH out before smashing the KXIP bowlers all around the park to inflict a crushing win.

With plenty of match-defining moments over the last 8 matches, it was a tough time for the captains of sides who had to handle a lot of pressure in order to get the required results.

Now that week 1 is over, let's take a look at who is the best captain so far.

Best Captain of Week 1- MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

MS Dhoni played a good knock to steer his side home. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
MS Dhoni played a good knock to steer his side home. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

This might come as a cliche for many readers and you might feel that it was going to be MS Dhoni regardless of what the result was, it's not so.

Dhoni is truly the best captain this week and he proved it on many occasions with his mettle.

He read the pitch to perfection at Chennai for the opener and fielded 3 main spinners in his side and used them properly to bundle RCB out for just 70. He was brilliant behind the stumps as well and directed his team very well and set fields which put a lot of pressure on the batsmen.

Against Delhi, he handled the middle overs very well and controlled the period with proper bowling changes. He brought in DJ Bravo at the right time in order to get the big wicket of Rishabh Pant as well as that of Colin Ingram. He played an important role with the bat and though he was slow, he ensured that his side got the win.

While Dinesh Karthik is another captain who won both his games, the match was won more by his players than himself and he made a little contribution with the bat. Hence Dhoni is clearly the best captain of the opening week of the IPL.

