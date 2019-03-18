IPL 2019: 3 tactics we could see from Chennai Super Kings

CSK will look to add another trophy to the cabinet in 2019

There is less than a week left until the Indian Premier League kicks off. The teams, with the hopes of winning the IPL trophy, are all set to take part in this extravaganza which will begin from 23rd March 2019.

Almost every franchise has been trying its best to strengthen its chances of winning the season. Whilst Delhi Daredevils have appointed Sourav Ganguly as the team advisor, Rajasthan Royals has decided to change the colour of its jersey. On the other hand, teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have not tried anything new and are preparing for the league with full serenity.

Right from the start of the pre-season proceedings, the Chennai Super Kings have held their calm. The team didn't take part in the pre-season trading window and were quiet in the auction as they had retained most of their players from 2018.

These three tactics can help the defending champions clinch their fourth IPL title.

#3 Playing Karn Sharma ahead of Harbhajan Singh

Karn Sharma played a vital role in the playoffs for CSK last season

Karn Sharma is remembered largely due to his surprising debut during the India-Australia Test series in 2014. The leg-spinner was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 IPL auction.

Karn had earlier played for teams like SRH, RCB and MI and was finally sold at a hefty amount of 5 crores INR to CSK in the previous season. He has always been a reliable wrist-spinner in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings could play Karn ahead of Harbhajan Singh as the latter might not be a part of the IPL from the next season. Harbhajan is already 38 years old and playing Karn ahead of him will be more useful to CSK in the long run.

