×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 tactics we could see from Chennai Super Kings

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
687   //    18 Mar 2019, 12:42 IST

CSK will look to add another trophy to the cabinet in 2019
CSK will look to add another trophy to the cabinet in 2019

There is less than a week left until the Indian Premier League kicks off. The teams, with the hopes of winning the IPL trophy, are all set to take part in this extravaganza which will begin from 23rd March 2019.

Almost every franchise has been trying its best to strengthen its chances of winning the season. Whilst Delhi Daredevils have appointed Sourav Ganguly as the team advisor, Rajasthan Royals has decided to change the colour of its jersey. On the other hand, teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have not tried anything new and are preparing for the league with full serenity.

Right from the start of the pre-season proceedings, the Chennai Super Kings have held their calm. The team didn't take part in the pre-season trading window and were quiet in the auction as they had retained most of their players from 2018.

These three tactics can help the defending champions clinch their fourth IPL title.

#3 Playing Karn Sharma ahead of Harbhajan Singh

Karn Sharma played a vital role in the playoffs for CSK last season
Karn Sharma played a vital role in the playoffs for CSK last season

Karn Sharma is remembered largely due to his surprising debut during the India-Australia Test series in 2014. The leg-spinner was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 IPL auction.

Karn had earlier played for teams like SRH, RCB and MI and was finally sold at a hefty amount of 5 crores INR to CSK in the previous season. He has always been a reliable wrist-spinner in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings could play Karn ahead of Harbhajan Singh as the latter might not be a part of the IPL from the next season. Harbhajan is already 38 years old and playing Karn ahead of him will be more useful to CSK in the long run.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players for Chennai Super Kings this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why the Chennai Super Kings could start as favorites once again
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 noteworthy captains in Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Team Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Chennai Super Kings Players Ever
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Chennai Super Kings successfully defend their title this year?
RELATED STORY
Rating Chennai Super Kings' performance in each IPL from 2008-18
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Highest Team totals by Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us