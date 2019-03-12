×
IPL 2019: Details of ticket sales for Chennai Super Kings announced

Press Release
NEWS
News
807   //    12 Mar 2019, 16:37 IST

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings

Online and counter ticket sales for defending champions Chennai Super Kings' inaugural home match of the 2019 VIVO Indian Premier League season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23 - which is also the tournament opener - will commence on March 16 (11.30 a.m. onwards).

Book My Show (in.bookmyshow.com) are handling Chennai Super Kings' entire ticketing for home matches. Online sales will start at 11.30 a.m. on March 16 and continue until tickets are sold out.

Counters designated for the sale of tickets will open at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association at 11.30 a.m. (lunch break between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m.) on March 16. On following days, they will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (lunch break between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m.).

Details of ticket sales for remainder of CSK's home matches will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the general public for the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 inaugural match to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be sold at online and designated counters as per details given below:

On 16th March 19 : Ticket Sales Timings: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Next day onwards : Ticket Sales Timings: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

• Credit and Debit cards will be accepted

• Tickets will be sold subject to availability Online ticket sales through websites: www.chennaisuperkings.com & in.bookmyshow.com




