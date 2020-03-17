IPL 2020: 14-day quarantine period for foreign players subject to visa approval

Foreign players will be quarantined after being flown into the country for IPL 14

The Indian government are set to make a decision imminently regarding visas to the overseas players

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League could be suspended altogether

According to Hindustan Times, the Indian Premier League franchises are ready to quarantine their foreign players for 14 days amidst growing fears of the Coronavirus, with the government authorities imposing a travel ban for residents from certain countries till the 31st of March.

While the 14th edition of the tournament was all set to kick-off at the end of the month, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the suspension of all sporting activity, with the T20 league scheduled to begin mid-April as things stand. In addition to the postponement of India's ODI series against South Africa, the business end of the fifth edition of the PSL has also been suspended for the time being amidst growing fears of the pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official from one the franchises shed light on the process they've drafted, adding that the foreign players will indeed be quarantined after being flown into the country.

The fresh advisory calls for 14-day quarantine for travel from some countries and if the stance remains the same post-March 31, that shouldn’t be an issue. If we get a clearance from the government and visas are issued, then quarantining the players shouldn’t be a big deal.

Finally, it was also revealed that it remains to be seen what the Indian government decided when it comes to granting visas, without which they will not be allowed to enter the country to take part in the IPL.

In such a scenario, we can fly them into the country in the first week of April and follow the process of 14-day quarantine. But first, the foreign players need to be given the visa and that is why we need to wait till March 31 to see what the government decides going forward.

All sporting events in the country have been suspended indefinitely and while the IPL is scheduled to begin next month, there is a growing belief that the entire tournament could be played behind closed doors. Subsequently, if the global situation regarding the Coronavirus fails to improve in the coming weeks, the 14th edition of the tournament could also be suspended altogether.