IPL 2020: 3 decisions that Royal Challengers Bangalore should be wary of making

RCB will be gunning for a good season

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start on the 29th of March, which means we are not far away from the beginning of India's biggest sporting festival. The squad analysis and ratings have already started as we approach the month of March.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is a side that has developed a habit of underperforming in the IPL. But the Virat Kohli led side would be hoping to give an improved showing this year, having made some good additions to their squad in the 2020 auctions. The biggest ones of those are Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Aaron Finch.

Simon Katich and Mike Hesson have also been added to the team management, and Kohli would be hoping that they bring some much-needed luck with them.

The problem with RCB has always been that they never really find the right combination in their playing XI, thanks to some strange decisions being taken by the captain and the team management.

Here, we shall take a look at some of those bizarre decisions that RCB are likely to make this year, based on past precedent, and which could hurt their chances of lifting the trophy.

1. Virat Kohli not opening the batting

Virat Kohli might not open the batting

This has been a topic of debate among the cricketing fraternity for a while now. Virat Kohli has had his best seasons in the IPL as an opener, and it's tough to see any reason why he should bat at number three for RCB.

But because the Bengaluru franchise signed Aaron Finch in the auctions, there's a chance that Kohli might bat in the middle order.

The theory could be that pushing Kohli down would add some balance to this RCB side. Finch can bat down the order, but he is way less effective at number three or number four. But even though this would be a tempting decision for RCB, they should avoid making it since Kohli is at his most effective when he gets maximum overs to face.

