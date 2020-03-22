×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 impact players for Chennai Super Kings

  • The 3-time champions have added to their already imposing firepower in the auctions.
  • These three players can help them reclaim the crown.
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 11:01 IST

CSK entering field led by MS Dhoni
CSK entering field led by MS Dhoni

The recent outbreak of the deadly disease COVID-19 around the world has led to cancellation or postponement of several sporting events across the globe. Even the ones that are going on are being organised behind closed doors with no spectators to control the spread of the pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also got affected and it is expected that the tournament will commence after 15 April 2020, having moved from the initially planned date of 29 March 2020.

Last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match. Here is a glimpse at CSK’s troop for the upcoming season.

Squad for IPL 2020: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

The Chennai franchise made some impressive acquisitions during the 2019 auctions IN December, securing the services of fantastic players like Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood. They already have one of the strongest Indian cores in their squad. On that note, here are three players from their squad who have the potential to be match-winners this season.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Enigmatic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is an integral part of CSK's line-up. He provides balance to the side by giving an option of four decent overs while bowling, apart from using the long handle while chasing or finishing the innings. He is widely regarded as one of the best fielders of this generation and saves precious runs in the field in every match.

Jadeja has been in good form recently and has been a regular in the Indian side across formats. His breathtaking knock (77 off 59 balls) against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where he almost took India home in the run-chase acted as the point of resurgence in his career. His confidence skyrocketed after that innings and he has looked like a different player since then. He will have to play a crucial role if CSK were to have a successful season.

#2 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the leading run-scorer (416 runs) for CSK during the previous edition of IPL. Dhoni turned back the clock and displayed his vintage hitting skills as he took his team to the final. Going into IPL 2019, his abilities were doubted by fans and critics alike. He proved all of them wrong by playing some quick-fire, match-winning innings and finished games in his patented cool style. His captaincy coupled with his brilliant keeping and batting makes him the most indispensable and influential member of this team. 

Advertisement

#1 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi is one of the most promising fast bowlers in world cricket currently. He possesses great control and can swing the ball at high speeds. He has the ability to curtail the run flow and pick up wickets during the powerplay.

He will share the death bowling responsibilities alongside Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in this XI. He has variations like the yorker, slower balls, and a mean bouncer in his arsenal to contain the runs during the slog overs. During CSK's victorious campaign in 2018, Ngidi played a quintessential role with the ball. The team management will be hoping for similar match-winning performances from him during the upcoming season.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 11:01 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us