IPL 2020: 3 impact players who can be match-winners for RCB this year

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Chris Morris

BCCI recently announced that the 13th season of the IPL will commence on 29 March. The curtain-raiser will see defending champions Mumbai Indians face off against last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings in a duel which is often dubbed the 'El Clásico' of the cricketing universe.

All the teams are set to organize preparatory camps in the upcoming days to get their teams game-ready for the new season. After finishing at the last position in the points table twice in the last three years, the RCB team management will be hoping for a better showing this year.

RCB will kick-start their IPL campaign on 31 March, when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Here is a look at RCB's squad for the upcoming season.

Squad for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahamad

The Bangalore-based franchise made some interesting purchases during the auction, securing the services of elite players like Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn. On that note, here are three players from the RCB squad who have the potential to be match-winners this year.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

RCB have been struggling to find a destructive opening batsman since the departure of Chris Gayle in 2018. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have opened the batting in a majority of the matches since then, but without much success.

With the addition of a renowned T20 player like Aaron Finch to the squad this year, RCB's opening batting woes look sorted. Finch has been in red hot form in the shortest format of the game recently, and he will look to carry the same form into IPL 13.

Despite being known for his exploits in T20 cricket around the globe, Finch hasn't been very successful in the IPL so far. He will look to rectify that record and help RCB in their pursuit to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Advertisement

Finch has a highly impressive strike rate of 155.87 in T20I cricket, which amply demonstrates his big-hitting abilities.

1 / 3 NEXT