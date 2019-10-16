IPL 2020: 3 players CSK could target in the auction

Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Kolkata will host the IPL 2020 auction on 19 December 2019, and each team want to make the most of the event. Before the actual tournament begins, every team's management has to make far-sighted decisions on how to assemble the best possible squad.

Chennai Super Kings didn't make too many changes to their side during the previous auction. As the defending champions, they were happy to continue with the successful combination. However, the scenario has changed this year.

The yellow franchise lost the IPL 2019 final despite getting very close to the finish line. They would now feel they have to tinker with the combination a little in order to ensure that such a near-miss is not repeated again.

Although making substantial changes would not be a good idea, it is imperative to consider a few small ones. They have many match-winners already, so all they need is a few minor tweaks.

Judging by CSK's usual modus operandi, they would prefer accomplished individuals. Stephen Fleming once admitted that the team is more inclined towards winning trophies and rather than developing talent.

In that context, we could see them targeting a few high-profile players in the upcoming auction. Here are three possible players they could look at:

#3 Ganesan Periyasamy

Ganesan Periyasamy won the Player of the Tournament in TNPL 2019

Ganesan Periyasamy wouldn't be easily recognizable for those who didn't watch TNPL 2019. However, those who followed the tournament would be well-aware of his skills, particularly his Malinga-like bowling action.

The Chepauk Super Gillies debutant was the leading wicket-taker of the 2019 season. With 21 wickets in nine innings at an impressive average of 10.48, Periyasamy proved that he is no ordinary talent.

His stunning stats, however, are not the only reason why CSK should focus on him.

Periyasamy's 5-wicket haul in the TNPL final helped his team defend a modest total. Such composure in a pressure situation, that too in his debut season, will definitely attract CSK's attention.

The franchise could release Mohit Sharma to accommodate Periyasamy. Although Mohit played only one match in the previous season, he leaked plenty of runs. Mohit's past two seasons with KXIP before joining CSK weren't exceptional either.

Therefore, CSK could free Mohit's ₹5-crore contract to obtain Periyasamy. As a Tamil Nadu player, the 25-year-old would naturally have the zest to perform well for his home-based franchise. The fans would also be willing to support the local talent.

