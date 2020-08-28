IPL 2020: 3 popular players who have played for both CSK and RCB

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two teams that have a huge fan base in the IPL. Even though RCB hasn’t won the IPL even once, their fan base doesn’t seem to decrease.

Both teams are led by superstars of Indian cricket. Even though MS Dhoni retired from international cricket recently, he will always remain a superstar, and will always be considered the Thala in the yellow jersey.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has played for RCB since the start of the IPL. He is the only player in the history of the IPL who has played for only one team for all the 12 seasons. It's a dream for every IPL cricketer to play under the captaincy of these two legends. Not everyone is lucky enough to do so. But there are a few players who have represented both the teams.

So, let’s have a look at three popular players who have played for both CSK and RCB.

#3 Albie Morkel

Morkel and Dhoni

Albie Morkel is a South African all-rounder who has played for 4 IPL teams. He started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings and he was pretty successful for the. He was used as a floater whenever the team needed quick runs. He played more than 70 matches for CSK.

In one of the games against RCB, he smashed Virat Kohli for 28 runs in an over which turned the game completely. In 2014, he was picked up by the RCB team where he played only 7 games.

Morkel couldn’t replicate the success with CSK with any other team. Even though He only played 7 games for RCB.

Advertisement

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders but he blossomed with Chennai Super Kings. He formed a formidable pair with Dwyane Smith up at the top as both of them together demolished bowling attacks in the powerplay.

Brendon McCullum’s best numbers are with CSK. In 2018, RCB picked up Brendon McCullum as an attacking opener but they couldn’t find the right balance for the overseas players and hence he got to play only 6 games.

After his stint with RCB, he retired from the IPL and now he is the Head Coach of the team he started with – Kolkata Knight Riders.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has played for 6 teams in the IPL. Just like Albie Morkel, Parthiv Patel started his IPL career with CSK. He used to open the batting with the huge Matthew Hayden. The two left-handers formed a good pair up at the top.

He changed a lot of teams and then was part of the RCB team in 2014. He was left out in the next season but he came back to RCB in 2018. Since then he has been with RCB and will be part of their squad in the upcoming season.

There is a high chance that we might see the wicket-keeper batsman opening the batting for RCB this season.