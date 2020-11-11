IPL 2020: 3 records Rohit Sharma created in the final

After seven weeks of action-packed cricket in the United Arab Emirates, the Mumbai Indians successfully retained their IPL trophy by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. Captain Rohit Sharma led his side from the front with a spectacular knock of 68 runs. His half-century ensured that MI won the game with eight balls to spare.

It is noteworthy that the last time Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai-based franchise in the UAE, they returned home with no wins in five matches. They also began their IPL 2020 campaign with a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Very few fans expected the Mumbai Indians to turn things around this year, but the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise showed why they are the best T20 franchise in the world.

As mentioned above, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock versus the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. We look at three records he created with his sparkling half-century.

3. Rohit Sharma is the first player to win the IPL in three different decades

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008 with eight teams in the competition. The Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL season while the Deccan Chargers seized the trophy next year. Rohit Sharma played his first three IPL seasons for the Chargers and played a pivotal role in their success.

Surprisingly, DC did not retain him ahead of the 2011 season. There was an intense bidding war for his services, and eventually, the Mumbai Indians signed him for a whopping 9.2 crores. In 2013, the then MI skipper Ricky Ponting appointed Sharma as his successor.

Playing under The Hitman's captaincy, MI won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. This year, they ended their even year jinx, with Rohit becoming the first player to win the IPL trophy in three different decades.

2. The first player to win the IPL in three different countries

The United Arab Emirates hosted an entire IPL season for the first time in 2020, and the Mumbai Indians made history by becoming the first team to win the IPL title in the Gulf nation.

As mentioned earlier, Rohit Sharma won the championship with the Deccan Chargers in 2009. South Africa hosted the competition that year because of the general elections in India.

Aside from that, four of MI's triumphs occurred in India under Rohit Sharma's leadership. After winning the final on Tuesday, Sharma became the first player to win the IPL in three different nations.

1. Rohit Sharma is the first captain to win five IPL trophies

Rohit Sharma has won the IPL six times in his career.

MS Dhoni was the first skipper to win an IPL trophy twice while Gautam Gambhir joined him in that elite club in 2014. Rohit Sharma had picked up two IPL trophies by 2015, and two years later, he became the first player to win three titles as a captain.

The Chennai Super Kings' leader matched The Hitman's tally in 2018, but Sharma has taken a considerable lead in that list now. IPL 2020 marked the fifth time the Mumbai Indians captain lifted the trophy.

While Rohit Sharma has guided his team to the champions' podium five times, he had also won the title playing under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy in the Deccan Charger team in 2009. Sharma scored 362 runs in 16 matches in the second edition of the IPL.

While a few big names have not won the IPL trophy even once, Rohit Sharma has done it six times.