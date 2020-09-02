IPL 2020: 4 ways CSK's middle order can line up in the absence of Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina recently pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), with the brutal attack by robbers on his family in Punjab reported to be the reason behind his withdrawal.

CSK's leading run-scorer in the history of the league will certainly be missed in IPL 2020. Raina, who has all but reserved the No. 3 spot in the CSK batting line-up, has played every single IPL season so far.

Given that he will not be a part of IPL 2020, various pundits have voiced their opinions on possible replacements, with Hanuma Vihari, Yusuf Pathan and Manoj Tiwary being some of the names thrown into the mix.

CSK haven't yet confirmed their plans to replace Raina, and with the current options in the team, we take a look at 3 ways in which the middle order (positions 3 to 5) can line up.

#4 CSK captain MS Dhoni could step in for Raina at No. 3 in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni could finally move up the order in IPL 2020

Middle Order: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav

Perhaps the most left-field choice on this list due to the fact that it has been more than a decade since MS Dhoni came in regularly at No. 3, the option of the CSK skipper moving up the order is one that greatly appeals to fans.

Dhoni has always expressed his desire to bat higher up the order and now that he has retired from international cricket and is heading towards the twilight of his IPL career, he now has the freedom to do so. The wicket-keeper's experience and big hitting could make him a perfect candidate to replace Raina at No. 3, with CSK having a host of lower middle order batsmen who could undertake the finisher's role.

Dhoni batting at No. 3 is an option that has been backed by legendary Indian cricketers, with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly stating that the former Indian captain can be at his destructive best at the position. As the 39-year-old's career winds down, an unbridled version of his batting could be unleashed during IPL 2020.

Murali Vijay could open alongside Shane Watson or Faf du Plessis, with Ambati Rayudu coming in at No. 4. If CSK opt to replace Raina in the playing XI with someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rayudu could be made to open, with the young batsman coming in at No. 4.

#3 Sam Curran could be a like-for-like replacement at No. 3 in IPL 2020

Sam Curran has shown what he's capable of with the bat in hand

Middle Order: Sam Curran, Ambati Rayudu/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav

A highly underrated aspect of Raina's success at No. 3 is the fact that he is a left-hander, and he has given opposition bowlers all sorts of dilemmas both in the powerplay and in the middle overs.

Since the only other southpaw at CSK's disposal is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, they could majorly benefit from new acquisition Sam Curran being given a promotion. With his cutters and slower balls, the England all-rounder is expected to be a fixture in the CSK playing XI for IPL 2020.

And while Curran is perhaps better suited to the opener's role, he could certainly be a like-for-like replacement for Raina, although this is another left-field choice. The replacement names that are doing the rounds are also all right-handers, and the 22-year-old would add variety to the middle order.

Curran is more than capable with the bat in hand, as he has shown on multiple occasions for the Three Lions, and could prove to be a very smart buy by CSK in 2020 IPL auction.

As mentioned above, either Gaikwad or Rayudu could step in at No. 4, with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja making up the lower middle order.