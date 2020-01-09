IPL 2020 - 4 young Indian talents to look out for

Ishan Kishan in the IPL finals

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is only a few months away, and the teams have stacked up. Following the auction, most teams have panned up nicely, combining the right amount of experience and young blood. While the former is instrumental to a team's success, the latter often decides the fortunes of the tournament.

For a few, IPL performances could be the early boast that their career needs. With over a billion heads watching, IPL offers a stage like no other. A few others are on the verge of breaking into the Indian side. For others, IPL presents an opportunity to wash off their sins and to reclaim the spot they once had.

In this article, we will look into emerging local talents who could make a name for themselves, and contribute heavily to their team’s success in this IPL season.

#4 Prithvi Shaw - Delhi Capitals

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

ICC U19 World Cup 2018 gave India numerous new heroes. One of them was their leader in conquest - Prithvi Shaw. He provided the impetus to India’s batting, scoring 261 in 6 games at almost run-a-ball and an average of 65.25.

The impressive run of form bought him a call up from Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018. Shaw didn’t disappoint with 245 runs in 9 games at an average of 27.22 and a strike-rate of 153.13. He followed it up with 353 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.06 and a strike-rate of 133.71 in IPL 2019.

His performances merited an International call-up, and Shaw was awarded with one. He scored a debut century against the West Indies and went on to clinch the Player of the Series. Subsequent injuries, however, ruled him out of the Indian side.

Despite his ridiculous feats, questions have been raised. Shaw was barred from Cricket for 8 months following a positive doping test. As of now, reports are rift of Shaw's disciplinary misconduct in Ranji Trophy.

With Shaw, performances have never been an issue. Following the doping test ban, he returned with a bang, scoring 248 runs in 5 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He followed that up with a quick-fire double ton in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. For Shaw, the IPL presents a perfect opportunity to impress the selectors once again, and to silence his critics. Given his current form, look out for fireworks!

