IPL 2020: 5 CSK players who featured in the first edition in 2008

Chennai Super Kings is the most consistent franchise of IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) has never failed to appreciate talent and skills of a player who perform at this level of competitive T20 cricket. The league has always encouraged players in providing them with opportunities to excel and earn a name for themselves. Not many players have been fortunate to convert their chances, while those who do, often end up creating a larger impact on the game. It has been more than 10 years since the inception of IPL in 2008 and there are many players from the inaugural season who are still around contributing towards their team's success.

Chennai Super Kings, over the course of the years have become a home to some of the most experienced players who have been playing since the first season.As we approach the 13th edition of IPL in 2020, there are a few players who will either be joining CSK ahead of the next season or have been a constant member for the 'Yellow Army'. Here's a look at 5 players who were a part of IPL 2008 and will feature for CSK even in 2020:

Piyush Chawla

The Indian leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla is an IPL veteran. After having played 157 matches in the last 12 years in the league, the experienced campaigner has lent his services to a couple of IPL franchises in the past, before joining CSK ahead of the IPL 2020.

Chawla began his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab in 2008 and was a vital cog in the Kings' line-up. He represented Punjab for six consecutive seasons before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2014. Chawla added immense value to the KRR setup as he was seen donning the role of a handy bowling all-rounder who could swing his willow in the death overs.

In IPL 2020, Chawla will shift his base and travel to the Chennai-based franchise after he was bought for a whopping IPL auction price of ₹6.75 crores. This will be Chawla's third franchise and he would hope to make a difference with his experience in the side. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old is regularly able to make the playing XI given CSK already have an experienced pool of spinners.

