IPL 2020: 5 reasons why CSK are one of the favourites to lift the title

The summer in India is synonymous to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as it has become a routine in almost all the households across the country. The mega soaps have usually given way to this T20 league for the past decade or so, but this summer was very different as there was no IPL because of the ongoing pandemic around the world.

The league’s status was unknown and many cricket fans were even resigned to the fact that IPL 2020 would not happen. But they were in for a very good surprise when the news broke out that the 13th edition would happen between September 19 and November 10.

Even though it's an Indian Premier League, over the years, the league has been moved out of the country for various reasons. The second edition in 2009 collided with the general elections and was moved to the Rainbow Nation, South Africa. The first part of the league in 2014 was played in the UAE due to the same reason.

Likewise, the 2020 edition has been moved out of the country and it will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and UAE because of the COVID-19 situation in India.

So who are the favourites to win this year’s IPL? Well, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) surely would have to be one of them. The MS Dhoni-led side is the most consistent side in the league and that comes from the fact that they have never missed out on the top 4 that qualifies for the playoffs.

Let's look at the reasons as to why CSK are one of the title favourites in IPL 2020.

#1. Conditions will suit CSK

The playing conditions, which will be more or less like their home turf at Chepauk in Chennai, would definitely suit the 'yellow brigade'. As the tournament goes on, the wickets will get slower and lower, and that's where CSK have the right arsenal with both bat and ball.

Moreover, CSK’s captain MS Dhoni loves to play with lots of spin options at his disposal. He is one captain who likes to use a lot of spinners in this format and the conditions over there in the UAE might be ideal.

They have picked a side that not only has plenty of spin options but also batsmen who are good against them as well. The likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and the skipper MS Dhoni himself are all good players of spin bowling and that would come in handy on those pitches.