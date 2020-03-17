IPL 2020 | Aakash Chopra reflects on MS Dhoni's career for India if IPL gets canceled

MS Dhoni last played for India in the CWC 2019 semi-final's loss to New Zealand.

MS Dhoni hasn't participated in any professional leagues apart from getting excluded from the annual player's contract.

Former India opener and current cricket pundit, Aakash Chopra reflected light on the peculiar situation MS Dhoni and BCCI will find themselves in if IPL 2020 gets canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. MS Dhoni last played for India in the CWC 2019 semi-final's loss to New Zealand. Since then, he hasn't participated in any professional leagues apart from getting excluded from the annual player's contract released by the BCCI.

In the wake of the coronavirus threat, cricket tournaments across the globe have been canceled or abandoned by their respective boards while ICC has also taken strict actions regarding the pandemic. With the IPL getting postponed till April 15th and the Indian government banning foreign visas, the fate of IPL looks dim and according to Chopra, MS Dhoni's career for India will be the hot topic yet again.

In his YouTube video, Chopra clarified how, even without the IPL, MS Dhoni would be able to make a comeback to the Indian team. He stated that MS Dhoni doesn't need good performances only in the IPL to prove his worth. Instead, the ball rests in Dhoni's court to make a decision regarding his comeback.

"For a player like Dhoni, IPL was never going to be a yardstick. If he had scored runs in the IPL, experts would have been like 'select Dhoni', 'do this and do that'. MS Dhoni knows what he is doing, whether he wants to come back or not."

"IPL, I don't think was a critical factor. If he wants to come back, he will make himself available, if the selectors decide to pick him, he will be picked automatically because you won't get experience in supermarkets."

Chopra stated that IPL wasn't the sole yardstick to judge Dhoni's present credentials, and with his immense experience, he could make a comeback whenever he wants to.

"Dhoni is a hugely experienced player. If India needs MS Dhoni, then with or without IPL, he will come back."