IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hits the nets for the first time, calls it a 'great challenge' [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers hit the nets for the first time in the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The South African was circumspect in the beginning, before unleashing a few of his trademark shots towards the end of the session.

In an episode of 'Bold Diaries' that was uploaded to RCB's YouTube channel, De Villiers and other players like Parthiv Patel and Shivam Dube were seen practising at a high intensity.

After his net session, the former Proteas skipper gave a short interview in which he stated that he was very happy to have finally had a bat.

"It was really good, very enjoyable to be out there. The lights were a bit blurry and the wicket was a bit sticky, so it was a great challenge. It was like how I'd like my first net to be after a long time."

"Basics in place, I had to watch the ball carefully. I hit some nice shots at the end which was also enjoyable. You need intensity when you practice, and that's what I do."

AB de Villiers will be crucial to RCB's hopes in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers has been a constant in RCB's batting lineup for a long time now, and there will be a lot of responsibility on him during IPL 2020.

There were talks of him returning to the South African fold for the T20 World Cup, but the postponement of the tournament may just have been the final nail in the coffin for his international career. However, De Villiers' form has never waned and he is even slated to don the wicket-keeping gloves for RCB in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

Alongside Mr. 360, captain Virat Kohli, Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have a job on their hands if they are to bring the IPL 2020 title home for the first time.

The Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders also resumed training recently, with the Chennai Super Kings still in quarantine owing to their positive COVID-19 tests.