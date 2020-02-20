IPL 2020: All-Star game likely to take place after conclusion of tournament

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The much-awaited All-Stars game which was slated to be held ahead of IPL 2020 is likely to be played following the conclusion of the tournament. The match was originally slated to be played on 25th March, three days prior to the start of the 13th edition of the IPL.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, it is now learnt that the match will be played after 24th May and the teams will be picked on the basis of the performances of the players in the IPL. The development was confirmed by the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Brijesh Patel said,

"It will be after the tournament," Patel, a former India batsman, told ESPNcricnfo. "We will see the performance of the players and on that basis, the two teams will be selected."

Meanwhile, reports have also claimed that the IPL franchises were not too keen on playing the all-star game as they felt it would hamper their preparations for the main event. A BCCI official during his interview with IANS clearly stated that the highly-anticipated game has been postponed for now.

"The big names start coming in around a week before the tournament starts. Now, if you have them going to play the All-Star game say on March 25, that means they leave for the venue on March 23 night or March 24 morning. They play the next day and return only on March 26 and the tournament gets underway on March 29. Does that really make sense? Also, is it fair on the franchises? Don't think it is ," the official said.

Meanwhile reports in ESPNcricinfo state that it was decided by the IPL governing council to form a selection committee during their meeting on 27th January to select the two teams. The meeting was attended by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah (secretary) and Arun Dhumal.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was picked as the venue for the match given the fact that the tournament opener is slated to be played at the same venue.