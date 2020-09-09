IPL 2020: Best XI consisting of left-handers

In all formats of the game of cricket, left-handers are invaluable to the composition of teams. With there being far more right-handed players, both currently and in the past, bowlers are simply not as used to bowling to southpaws, just like batsmen are not as used to facing left-handed bowlers.

And in the Indian Premier League (IPL), left-handers have made merry over the years, often being key components of teams primarily due to their favoured hand. With IPL 2020 less than two weeks away, we attempt to assemble the best possible left-handed XI.

IPL 2020: Best left-handers XI

Note: In the cases of players bowling with one hand and batting with the other, their primary skill has been considered. The IPL rule that says only 4 overseas players can be part of a team's XI has been followed.

Honorable mentions: Quinton de Kock, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle

Openers: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner is the captain of this IPL 2020 left-handers XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is one of the first names on this team sheet, and he is the captain of this IPL 2020 left-handers XI as well. The Australian is the leading run-scorer among overseas players in IPL history, and he forms a formidable opening partnership in this XI with former SRH teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who currently plays for the Delhi Capitals (DC), is another IPL batting great who must feature in this XI. The opener isn't guaranteed a spot in the Indian team at the moment, and he will look to secure one with his performances in IPL 2020.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk), Eoin Morgan

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan will play for KKR in IPL 2020

Young star Nitish Rana is one of the few Indian batsmen in the KKR side who have reasonable IPL experience, and he will be key to the Dinesh Karthik-led side's fortunes in this year's tournament. He has scored over 300 runs in each of the last 3 editions of the IPL, and will look to go one step further this time around.

Rana's KKR teammate Eoin Morgan takes up the second overseas slot in this IPL 2020 left-handers XI. The England white-ball captain hasn't had a successful IPL career so far, but he is one of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket and his leadership qualities will lend immense value to his team.

DC wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dons the gloves in this IPL 2020 left-handers XI. The Delhi lad has been at the centre of major criticism lately due to his performances for India, but his IPL form has never waned.