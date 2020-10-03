IPL 2020: CSK have been a bit too relaxed at times, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni believes that the Chennai Super Kings need to "get a lot of things right" if they want to change their fortunes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The CSK skipper finally came to bat higher up the order at No.5 in his side's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the Chennai-based team ended up losing their third successive game in the IPL 2020 season by 7 runs.

While SRH were batting, CSK had them on the mat when they were 69-4, with all the big names back in the hut. However, SRH's young guns Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg rose to the occasion and put together a partnership of 77 runs, helping their side post a competitive total of 164-5 in their 20 overs. CSK also dropped some easy catches, which further helped SRH post a fighting total.

MS Dhoni believes that CSK will have to be more professional in their fielding as their mistakes in that department cost them a lot of runs. He said after the game:

"We need to get a lot of things right. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and may be we are getting too relaxed. We have been a bit too relaxed at times."

He added:

"Nobody wants to drop catches but at the same at this level, we need to draw a line and take these catches especially when the team hasn't been doing that outstandingly well. It is very important to be at your best. There are plenty of positives in this game but we will try to come back strong."

I was trying to hit the ball too hard: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also revealed that he tried to hit the ball too hard and should have instead tried to time it

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja had a good partnership for a while, and the duo appeared to keep CSK in the chase. However, although Jadeja scored a fine half-century and Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47 off 36 balls, CSK couldn't quite deliver the powerful blows that were required in the end.

MS Dhoni admitted that he was trying to hit the ball too hard and stated that it would have been more sensible to time the ball on such slow surfaces. He said:

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard. Tried to get as much as time as possible. Long time back once we lost three in a row."

CSK will next face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, October 4th, at Dubai and will look to get back to winning ways soon.