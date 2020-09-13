Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar believes that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not miss Harbhajan Singh's presence in IPL 2020 as they have enough options in the spin department.

After Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 season, even Harbhajan opted out citing personal reasons, giving CSK a lot to ponder on.

However, Agarkar is of the opinion that the likes of Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir among others have the ability to single-handedly win games with the ball.

“Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, the quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned,” said Agarkar on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,” he added.

Hopefully Chahar will have the fitness levels required for CSK: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar is hopeful that Deepak Chahar will be fit in time to be available for CSK's first game

Apart from the two big players pulling out, CSK have also had to deal with 13 members from the squad testing positive for COVID-19, including two players in Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Agarkar further added that the lengthy time away from the game and the extra one week of quarantine that Chahar had to endure might be a hindrance to the pacer's preparations for IPL 2020.

“As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him up front, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive might have less preparation time," Ajit Agarkar said.

However, the former Indian team pacer was hopeful that Chahar's fitness levels ensure that he's prepared well enough to be ready for the opener on September 19.

"But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it’s about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he’s probably going to be ready,” he concluded.

Post a delay of close to six months, IPL 2020 will commence with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the MS Dhoni-led CSK.