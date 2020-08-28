IPL 2020: CSK extend quarantine period, will start training from September 1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have stretched their self-isolation period in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to September 1. They will, thus, be the last franchise to begin training for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19.

The reason for the extension could not be confirmed as there has been no official release by the franchise. CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan respond to calls from journalists. The CSK team has been cooped up at Taj Dubai since landing in the city on August 21.

As per the Covid-19 protocols laid out by the stakeholders, all players and support staff were tested at the airport upon landing. They had to further undergo tests on days 1, 3 and 5 during the mandatory six-day quarantine period. They will be allowed to join the teams’ bio-secure bubbles only after returning negative results on all three occasions.

No logic could be made of the extension because there weren’t any reports of mishaps. According to ESPNcricinfo, the other seven franchises are keeping an eye on the developments in the CSK camp. Another franchise official demanded that every IPL team should be intimated about the test results of others.

CSK were the only team to have a camp in India

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

The fact that CSK held a five-day preparatory camp from August 15-20 in Chennai before taking off for Dubai seems like a wise decision in hindsight, since they won’t get any practice until at least the beginning of next month.

In fact, CSK were the only team to conduct a camp in India. It was attended by captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, among others.

Rajasthan Royals, who landed in Dubai on August 20, have already held two training sessions. The Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians – the only two teams to have set up their bases in Abu Dhabi – will conduct their first training session on Friday. Delhi Capitals, however, will kick-start their camp on Saturday.