IPL 2020 | CSK's Deepak Chahar confident of recovery after IPL postponement due to coronavirus outbreak

The pacer feels that the extra recovery time will keep him in good stead to make a strong comeback.

Deepak Chahar celebrating a wicket

Indian and Chennai Super Kings seamer, Deepak Chahar acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis and supported the postponement of IPL 2020. He also stated IPL getting delayed will help him recover from the back injury and the stress fracture he sustained last year and has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

Talking to TOI, Chahar explained that NCA getting closed was extremely crucial keeping in mind the deadly virus outbreak that has affected all sections of the society throughout the world. He said that staying with other players and members of the support staff would have only aggravated the situation.

"On March 19th the NCA was declared closed. Given the spread of coronavirus, it was the right decision to send everyone back home as we stay in hotels and eat food there itself. It is not safe in the current scenario."

Despite NCA getting closed, Chahar stated that he will continue the rehabilitation and recovery from his academy in Agra, which was closed for any outsider in the present times of crisis.

"Even our academy is shut, but I might practice alone there but I might practice alone there. In fact, two days ago I had ordered a few basic gym equipments, so that my exercise does not stop."

Chahar opened up about his chances of playing in IPL 2020 for CSK and revealed that he would have missed a few matches early on in the tournament had it started on time. However, with the IPL getting postponed, the pacer feels that the extra recovery time will keep him in good stead to make a strong comeback.

"On the personal front, this (coronavirus problem) will give me extra time to get back on the track. Had IPL started on Had IPL started on time, there was a possibility I would have missed out on a few initial games."

Talking about making full utilization of the isolation time, Chahar stated that this idle period presented him the opportunity to work on his guitar playing skills. He even went on to say that his main aim was to learn the instrument at a pro-level and he wouldn't give up till it was achieved.

"I wanted to make the best use of time as I was restricted at home. I have so far learned five chords. I am at a very initial stage, but I am not going to stop until I am a pro at playing guitar."

In 13 international matches, Chahar has claimed 19 wickets. In IPL cricket, the swing bowler has played 34 matches, taking 33 wickets at an average of 26.52. He last played for India in the second ODI against West Indies in Vizag on December 18 last year.