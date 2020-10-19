IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: 3 closest encounters

Match #37 of Dream 11 IPL will see two teams battle for survival. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are both struggling with just three wins from nine games. Both teams will need to win all five of their remaining games to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

The two teams have met 22 times in IPL history. The Chennai franchise has secured victory in 14 of these encounters while the inaugural champions have won the other eight.

CSK and RR have had many memorable clashes in IPL. One of these was in the finals of the inaugural IPL, where RR was triumphant in the final ball of the chase. Here is a look at three of the closest encounters between the two in the past editions of the IPL:

3) Match #12, IPL 2019: CSK def. RR by eight runs

CSK defeat RR in last year's edition of IPL

Final Scores:

CSK: 175/5 (20 overs)

RR: 167/8 (20 overs)

Put into bat, CSK rode on MS Dhoni's sublime unbeaten 75*(46) to post 175/5 in their 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo's quickfire 27*(16) provided the late flourish that CSK needed.

In response, RR lost their top three in quick succession to find themselves reeling at 14/3. Ben Stokes (46 from 26) led the fightback and got RR within touching distance. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer (24* from 11) were at the crease in the last over with RR still needing 12 for victory.

Dwayne Bravo was once again trusted with the final over and he repaid the faith shown in him by getting the prized wicket of Ben Stokes in the very first ball. RR lost two wickets and managed just three singles in the final over to hand CSK the IPL match by eight runs.

2) Match #49, IPL 2008: RR def. CSK by ten runs

Graeme Smith's masterclass

Final Scores:

RR: 211/5 (20 overs)

CSK: 201/7 (20 overs)

CSK was in control while chasing a mammoth total but faltered in the last over of this IPL encounter.

RR's openers Graeme Smith (91 from 51) and Swapnil Asnodkar (41 from 27) added 127 runs in just 67 balls for the first wicket. Kamran Akmal's 54*(28) kept the momentum going towards the back end of the innings to allow RR to reach 211/5.

Despite being up against a challenging total, CSK was in control for a large part of the chase. Parthiv Patel (54 from 40), Suresh Raina (45 from 24), and Albie Morkel (71 from 40) kept up with the asking rate until they needed just 15 runs from the final over bowled by Sohail Tanvir. Albie Morkel was out in the middle and CSK surely fancied their chances.

What they did not account for was the brilliance of Sohail Tanvir. After conceding just four runs in the first four balls, he struck twice in the last two to send CSK packing. The final over yielded just four runs and two wickets in a game where the total run tally was 412.

1) Match #25, IPL 2019: CSK def. RR by four wickets (0 balls remaining)

MS Dhoni infiltrates the field of play to sound out the umpires

Final Scores:

RR: 151/7 (20 overs)

CSK: 155/6 (20 overs)

This game will be remembered for the spectacle of watching Dhoni emerge from the dugout to have a go at the umpires.

Ben Stokes (28 from 26) was RR's highest scorer as CSK bowlers had a field day. However, Shreyas Gopal (19* from 7) plundered 18 runs from the 20th over to give RR bowlers a decent total to bowl with.

CSK seemed to make a mountain out of a molehill, making a meal of the run chase. As it would turn out, CSK needed 18 from the final over bowled by Ben Stokes. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six off the first ball but the wicket of MS Dhoni (58 from 43) fell in the third ball with CSK still needing eight from three.

What happened next would be etched in every cricket fan's mind. A controversial full-toss was not given a no-ball and an irate MS Dhoni stormed the field to confront the umpires. Mitchell Santner belted a six off the last ball to guide CSK home but the image of a livid Dhoni entering the field of play after getting dismissed was the true talking point in the game.