IPL 2020: Details about all-star game revealed; get ready to see your favourite stars line up alongside each other

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

For the first time in the 12-year history of the IPL, fans will be treated to a one-off all-star fixture which is slated to be held three days before the 13th edition of the annual extravaganza kicks off on 29th March. This idea is reportedly the brainchild of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the chairman of the IPL governing council Brijesh Patel.

Considering the plethora of superstars who have graced all the teams in the IPL, this all-star encounter is going to be a fresh departure for fans, who can discount their franchise-based loyalty for one game and simply be witness to the spectacle which will unfold before their eyes.

As per reports, the two teams that will take to the field in the all-star game will be formed with players from four franchises in the north and east of India - Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders comprising one team, whilst the other four teams from the west and south zone in the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will contribute to the formation of the second team.

This, in particular, sets up some breath-taking combinations that is set to make every cricket fan around the globe sit up and take notice. Imagine the prospect of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers lining up in the same colours. On the other hand, watching Andre Russell take to the field alongside Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and KL Rahul is also a spine-tingling proposition.