IPL 2020: Franchises eager to have warm-up matches before the start of the tournament

Top Indian Premier League franchises are reported to be eager to have some warm-up matches before the 13th edition of the IPL gets underway on September 19th. The objective is to enable the players to have some game time through inter-squad matches.

Representatives of some leading franchises have expressed their interest in the matter to Times of India. They opined that it is the only way for the players to be at their best right from the get-go.

A leading franchise executive said:

"Having some competitive warm-up games will be good for the tournament."

Two other franchise representatives were quoted as saying:

"Warm-ups are the only way to get players back into the tournament mode right from Day One.”

Almost all the players are heading into the tournament on the back of a long lay-off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the teams, barring Chennai Super Kings, have kicked off their practice sessions in the UAE. However, it remains to be seen how prepared they will be when the tournament begins.

Sources were quoted as saying:

“That's one of the concerns because these boys haven't really had a go since the last five months and it's less than a week that they've started outdoor training. Match-practice won't be adequate for sure by the time the tournament begins.”

Feels great to be back in the middle, doing what we do best! It's been a challenging period of quarantine for the Knights, but we all know how important it was for everyone's well-being 💜#SafetyFirst #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 #KKR pic.twitter.com/tRsZpQoX7T — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 28, 2020

Broadcasters also want warm-up games before IPL

Star India, who are the broadcasters of the tournament, are also interested in the idea of warm-up matches. Even though they declined to comment on the matter, sources were quoted as saying:

“They are in favour of the idea and are also keen on their broadcast as it will help build the anticipation for IPL.”

The broadcasters are especially looking forward to the 13th edition of the IPL as it will be a television-only event.