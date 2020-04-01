IPL 2020 | Franchises plan to introduce WhatsApp groups to solve player queries

A franchise official told that WhatsApp groups will help avoid confusion among the players.

These groups will help players get the latest updates on IPL 2020 while preventing the spread of fake news.

IPL 2020 can take up the October-November window if WT20 gets postponed

The uncertainty revolving around the dates of IPL 2020 has made franchises take drastic decisions. The latest of such measures is the creation of WhatsApp groups to help players get the latest updates on IPL 2020. The groups will further help in solving player queries and save them from multiple IPL theories doing rounds in the media.

Speaking to IANS, a franchise official revealed how difficult it was for the players to sit back at home without any live action on the field. He stated that it was natural for players to be curious about the start dates of IPL 2020 if it happens at all and therefore the WhatsApp groups will come in handy. This will, in turn, save the players from fake news as well and will allow them to hear about the developments straight from the teams itself.

"See, you do realize that for players, it is all about going out onto the field and performing. Critics can talk about the money factor and stuff, but it is very difficult for cricketers to be sitting at home and not being sure when they will be back on the ground and if at all the IPL will happen this year. Numerous theories in the media have also not helped. So, it was decided to create a WhatsApp group so that their queries can be answered without any confusion.”

He added that it was in the best interests of the franchises to have their WhatsApp groups to stay connected with the latest updates. According to the official, having the management, the coaching staff and the players in one discussion forum will help in the smooth flow of the right information to the concerned players.

“Rather than listening to people on the outside and getting half-baked information, it is always better that they get the real picture. Till recently we had the youngsters checking if reports that the IPL will not happen this year are true or not. So, it is best if you have a group where you have the management, the coaching staff as well as the players all under one roof.”

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cricket events to be postponed or cancelled throughout the world, IPL 2020 still has a glimmer of hope it can latch onto. Any postponement of the World T20 scheduled in Australia in October-November can help the IPL Governing Council with a window to organize a truncated event.