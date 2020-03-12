×
IPL 2020: Government clarifies tournament should be played behind closed doors if unavoidable

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Mar 2020, 16:09 IST

The fans might be absent from this year
The fans might be absent from this year's IPL

What's the story?

The Union Sports Secretary of India, Radhey Shyam Julaniya, has clarified that the government has issued specific guidelines to all the national federations across the nation, including BCCI, to avoid public gatherings. He mentioned that if a sporting event needs to be organized then it should be done behind closed doors.

The background

IPL 2020 has come under the scanner because of the growing threat of Coronavirus. Two-three state governments hosting IPL teams have requested the organizers to postpone the ties or play the matches in front of empty stands as the virus is contagious and the health of the fans attending the matches in stadiums will be in danger.

The heart of the matter

As reported by IANS, Julaniya, the Union Sports Secretary, has made the rules and guidelines clear for conducting events in the country. He said:

"All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to adhere to the guidelines and advisory issued by the ministry of health and public welfare. We have also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event has to be organised, it should be done without gathering of people."

Julaniya further pointed out that the Epidemic Act of 1987 empowers the state governments to permit the organization of such events and if the event is unavoidable then it should be organized behind closed doors.

Taking note of this announcement, a BCCI official told the sources that the board will take the best possible course of action in the interest of the game, the players, the fans, and the league. The official gave details about the upcoming meeting of the IPL Governing Council and stated:

"The circumstances are changing and the board doesn’t really have control over the situation. The IPL Governing Council is meeting in Mumbai on Saturday and have to take a call keeping in mind the diktat handed by the central government."

What's next?

With the meeting set to take place this Saturday, it will be interesting to see if IPL 2020 will be held as per the original schedule.

Published 12 Mar 2020, 16:09 IST
IPL 2020 BCCI
